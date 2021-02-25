Cowen Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $336.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Cowen from $250.00 to $336.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

Carvana stock opened at $284.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $314.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.21.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $478,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,935,818 shares of company stock worth $734,066,450. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Carvana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

