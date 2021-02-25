Cowen Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $135.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $118.74 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,481,000 after purchasing an additional 453,305 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 553,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Medtronic by 1,283.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

