Cowen Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $68.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTAP. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.57 on Thursday. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 25,386.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after buying an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

