Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,110 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 202.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,316,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 295,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,956 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $138.49. 3,551,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,359,733. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $139.01 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

