Crabel Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.