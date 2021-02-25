Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $278,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 160,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 598,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,255. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.