Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 179,531 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $49,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $87.74. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 230.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

