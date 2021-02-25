Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. Crane also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.20 EPS.

NYSE:CR traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $87.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

