Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crédit Agricole has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.84.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

