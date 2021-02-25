Crédit Agricole’s (CRARY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRARY. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 152,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,024. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

