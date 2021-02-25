Credit Suisse AG Has $3.07 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MC traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,034. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

