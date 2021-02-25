Credit Suisse AG Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Renasant were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RNST. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,198. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,665 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

