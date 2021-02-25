Credit Suisse AG Has $3.23 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.91. 24,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $132.49.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

