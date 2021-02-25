Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Tower Semiconductor worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,150. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

