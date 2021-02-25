Credit Suisse Group Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $55.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $56.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,929. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 898.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.