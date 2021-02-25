Credits Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Credits has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $985,067.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Credits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.