Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CREE. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Charter Equity reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.42.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $118.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,231. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Cree by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,229,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Cree by 12.5% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $92,908,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Cree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

