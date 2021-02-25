Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Releases Earnings Results

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

CPG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,637,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

