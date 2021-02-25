Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

