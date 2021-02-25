Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,597 shares of company stock worth $29,619,694 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK opened at $712.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $729.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

