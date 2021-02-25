Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,782 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 308,016 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after buying an additional 314,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $93.65.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

