Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,566,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $149.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.33. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

