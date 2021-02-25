Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.85.

CRON opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

