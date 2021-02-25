CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,100.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 80,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $16,796,800.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $216.60 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.24 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

