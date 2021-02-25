Crown Price Reaches $0.15 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $19,404.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,194.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.96 or 0.01064493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.00380956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003348 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004927 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,636,242 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform.

