CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.77

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $8.79. CSP shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 8,953 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get CSP alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $369,892.80. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.