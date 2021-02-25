Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,947,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $17,605,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $10,023,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $9,544,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $9,539,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

VNT stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.