Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4,818.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of ORI stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $22.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,852 shares of company stock worth $36,576. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.