Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

IJT stock opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

