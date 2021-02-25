Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

CW stock traded down $7.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 291,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock worth $818,790 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

