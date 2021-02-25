Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.445-2.495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.00-7.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.40.

Shares of CW traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.43. 7,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $140.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock worth $818,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

