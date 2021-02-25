Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) vs. HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Financial Comparison

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get HBT Financial alerts:

This table compares HBT Financial and Customers Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $176.49 million 2.56 $66.86 million $3.43 4.79 Customers Bancorp $544.68 million 1.65 $79.33 million $2.25 12.61

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Customers Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HBT Financial has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HBT Financial and Customers Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Customers Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00

HBT Financial currently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential downside of 1.66%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential downside of 6.94%. Given HBT Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than Customers Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 24.93% 12.63% 1.29% Customers Bancorp 17.45% 12.53% 0.67%

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including non-owner occupied CRE, construction and land development, and multi-family loans; commercial and industrial and owner-occupied CRE loans; agricultural and farmland loans; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; farmland management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company provides digital banking services, such as online banking, mobile banking, and digital payments services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 61 full-service and three limited-service branch locations across 18 counties in Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services and specialty lending; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose and administrative offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania; Rye Brook, New York; Hamilton, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.