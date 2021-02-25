CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Trading Down 13.8%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s share price traded down 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $1.00. 5,685,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 2,714,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CYREN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CYREN by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in CYREN by 73.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 776,477 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CYREN

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

