CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

CTMX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,628. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $363.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.