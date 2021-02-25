Dacotah Banks, Inc. (DBIN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28 on March 15th

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

DBIN remained flat at $$30.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03. Dacotah Banks has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Get Dacotah Banks alerts:

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, auto loan, recreational loan, home loan, unsecured loan, credit life and disability protection, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; small business administration loans; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.