David Loasby Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

David Loasby bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,767. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69.

