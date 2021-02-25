David Loasby Purchases 2,755 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

David Loasby grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.51. 1,862,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,122,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.