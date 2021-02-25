David Loasby Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

David Loasby raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after acquiring an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $11.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.32. 216,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,595,878. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $368.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

