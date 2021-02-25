Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $287.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.80.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $345.66 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $346.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

