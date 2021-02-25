Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Argus from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.80.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $345.66 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $346.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.74. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

