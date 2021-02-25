Desjardins Comments on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

