Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $50.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 209.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 863,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

