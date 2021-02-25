Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $80.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

