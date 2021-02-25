Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.60

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$14.50 to C$15.60 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUN. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$15.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 65.65. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 294,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,318.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

