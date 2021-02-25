Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Shares Gap Down to $27.40

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.40 ($0.36), but opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). Dev Clever shares last traded at GBX 25.26 ($0.33), with a volume of 2,539,726 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £137.17 million and a PE ratio of -92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.98.

About Dev Clever (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

