DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $220.00

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87), but opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.74). DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90), with a volume of 81,994 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43. The firm has a market cap of £573.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01.

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

