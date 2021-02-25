DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

DRH traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

