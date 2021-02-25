Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) PT Raised to $5.00

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Clarkson Capital from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Clarkson Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.65% from the company’s previous close.

DSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

DSX opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $267.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

