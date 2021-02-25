Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.71

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

