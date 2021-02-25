Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.15

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 218091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

DBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after acquiring an additional 763,379 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 201,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

